Karachi may experience heatwave after 30th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Sunday that a heatwave is expected to start in Karachi after March 30 during which the temperature may go up to 39°C. The PMD warned that certain parts of Sindh and Balochistan will experience severe heat in the next few days. Met officials said since the western system is no more in the country, the direction of winds will change for Karachi.