close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
March 30, 2021

Karachi may experience heatwave after 30th

Top Story

NR
News Report
March 30, 2021

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Sunday that a heatwave is expected to start in Karachi after March 30 during which the temperature may go up to 39°C. The PMD warned that certain parts of Sindh and Balochistan will experience severe heat in the next few days. Met officials said since the western system is no more in the country, the direction of winds will change for Karachi.

Latest News

More From Top Story