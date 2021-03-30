Italian fugitive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rome: A wheelchair-bound ‘Ndrangheta boss linked to Germany’s infamous Duisburg mafia killings has been arrested in Portugal, Italian police said Monday. Francesco Pelle was found a clinic in Lisbon, the Carabinieri police said in a statement. Italian press reports said he was being treated for Covid-19.