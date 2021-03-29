74 test corona positive in Toba

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A record increase in number of Covid-19 cases was reported in just one day on Sunday as 74 patients were diagnosed with Covid-19 by Faisalabad Allied Hospital lab. District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Kashif Bajwa said the total number of Covid-19 positive patients has reached to 247.
All have been self-quarantined at homes. Four patients in critical condition are in an isolation ward of district headquarters hospital. Meanwhile, Gojra Tehsil headquarters hospital deputy medical superintendent Dr Sidra has been self-quarantined at home. She tested positive on Saturday. Meanwhile, two brothers Muhammad Sufian and Muhammad Farhan of Chak 159 GB have tested Covid-19 positive. Both are the students of a college.