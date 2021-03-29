Five pro-govt militias killed in eastern Afghanistan

VBy News report

JALALABAD: Five pro-government local militiamen were killed in an overnight attack in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, local government confirmed Sunday.

A fighting broke out when Taliban militants stormed a security outpost of a pro-government tribal militia group, known as Public Uprising Forces, in Kambo area of Khogiani district at midnight Saturday, the government said in a statement. The outpost was severely damaged as a result of the intense fighting.