Five pro-govt militias killed in eastern Afghanistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VBy News report
JALALABAD: Five pro-government local militiamen were killed in an overnight attack in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, local government confirmed Sunday.
A fighting broke out when Taliban militants stormed a security outpost of a pro-government tribal militia group, known as Public Uprising Forces, in Kambo area of Khogiani district at midnight Saturday, the government said in a statement. The outpost was severely damaged as a result of the intense fighting.