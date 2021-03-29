LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has summoned Maiza Hameed’s husband Umar Arshad Gujjar and Mian Zahid Daultana, brother of Tehmeena Daultana, over illegal occupation of state land. Earlier, DC Vehari had sent two different references against Zahid Daultana and Arshad Gujjar to DG ACE for illegally occupying state land worth millions of rupees for the last 15 years.

As per the reference, Maiza Hameed’s husband had occupied 63 acres and Zahid Daultana 48 acres of irrigation department’s land belonging to Islam Head Works Division respectively. The DG ACE had ordered an enquiry against them and summons were issued by the ACE Vehari office accordingly.

According to documents available with The News, DC Vehari wrote to the DG ACE that on the report of Executive Engineer Islam Head Works Division, Palla, Vehari Umer Arshad Gujjar along with other small land grabbers had been encroaching upon 63 acres state land since long in connivance with local irrigation officials.

In the second letter, DC Vehari wrote to the DG ACE that Zahid Daultana along with other small land grabbers had been occupying 48 acre state land in Mouza Khangarh Islamdeh Tehsil Vehari since 2015 in connivance with the local irrigation officials.

Commenting on the matter, authorities at ACE said as per directions of the chief minister indiscriminate action against land grabbers across Punjab was being taken and none would be allowed to challenge the rule of the law.