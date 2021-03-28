If inflation parameter of corruption: Imran most corrupt ruler in Pakistan’s history, says Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has lashed out at Imran Khan, saying that if inflation is the parameter of corruption, Imran Khan is the most corrupt ruler in the history of Pakistan.

At a press conference at the PML-N Secretariat here on Saturday, she said: "If selling flour at Rs 32 per kg is theft, what about selling it at Rs 90 per kg by the PTI government. If giving subsidy on sugar makes Shahbaz Sharif a thief, Imran gave Rs 300 billion subsidy on sugar. If maintaining Rs 180 for sugarcane is stealing, how would Imran characterise the abolishment of tax on ethanol. If spending Rs 27 billion on metro project is a dacoity, where does Rs 126 billion Peshawar Metro stand. If selling eggs at Rs 84 per dozen is a corrupt practice, what would Imran call selling them at Rs 180. If the cost of edible oil at Rs 142 per litre was unfair, what of the current price of Rs 290. If 5.8 GDP was too bad, how would Imran rate his government's minus 0.4. If 3 per cent inflation reflected government incompetence, what does 16 per cent under Imran deserve? If Rs 1,036 billion circular debt was unbearable for Pakistan, what should be the punishment for those who jacked it up to Rs 2,700 billion under the imposed PTI government."

Marriyum questioned how the thieves who exported Rs 48 billion worth of sugar and then earned Rs 96 billion on import would be held accountable. Nadeem Babar should have been jailed for the Rs 122 billion dacoity on public money in LNG, instead of just removing him from office. Amir Kayani should have been imprisoned along with Imran Khan for the Rs 500 theft in public medicine. Khusro Bakhtiyar and Jahangir Tareen should have been put behind the bars for Rs 400 billion sugar theft, she lambasted and slammed Imran for saying that Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz control the price of sugar when both were jailed.

She said Imran's tout Shehzad Akbar was stunned after he wasn't given a ticket for Senate elections. She said the government's rented mouthpieces lack the moral courage to talk about the untreatable inflation rate and other blunders of this selected government.

The vote thieves and corruption mafia all operate under their corrupt-in-chief selected Imran Khan, Marriyum said, adding that all these profiteers are the ATMs that run Imran's kitchen, build houses for him and afford his lifestyle. This is why Imran has given a free hand to his commission agents and corruption mafias and cartels, she said.