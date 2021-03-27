US Democrat delegation meets Shujaat, Parvez Elahi

LAHORE: US Congress Democrat leader and prominent businessman Mr and Mrs Tahir Javed called on Pakistan Muslim League President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi at their residence here Friday.

On this occasion views were exchanged regarding matters of mutual interest and further improving relations between the two countries. Shahid Javed and senior journalist Sohail Warraich were also present. Ch Shujat, Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi congratulated Tahir Javed on receiving Tamgha-i-Imtiaz. Ch Shujat said that Overseas Pakistanis are playing their role commendably in supporting economy of Pakistan. “Overseas Pakistanis have a big hand in the progress of US. That is why today Pakistanis are appreciably playing their role in US legislatures.” He said that Corona has gripped the whole world including Pakistan and US. “For peace in the region and getting Kashmir issue solved, the US will have to play its role. Peace will be established in the region only after ending of prevailing tension between Indo-Pakistan, and race for progress and economy will start instead of arms race.” Thanking Ch Shujat and Parvez Elahi, Democrat leader Tahir Javed said that relations between the two countries cannot improve without solving the Kashmir issue. “The US President Joe Biden has positive thoughts about Pakistan while Senators of the American Congress are also making efforts for Kashmir issue.”