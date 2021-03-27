Shibli slams PML-N for attacking institutions

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz has criticized the PML-N leadership for launching an attack on the institutions and then using party workers as a shield.

In a statement on Friday, he told PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz that she should know that the law in the Naya Pakistan could no longer be subservient to her.

He said Maryam could not see beyond her own interests and those of the Sharif family. “The attackers of the Supreme Court showed cowardice by using their workers as a shield whenever they were questioned by the law. The real face of those who adopted violent tactics to escape the grip of law has been exposed again,” he contended.

The rise and fall of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he pointed out, was linked to cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau against its leaders and their appearances. Referring to the opposition alliance, he claimed the PDM got disintegrated when its leaders got bails, and the receipt of notices from the national institutions reunited them.

Meanwhile, Shibli expressed grief over the demise of PTV's first female announcer and drama artist Kanwal Naseer. He noted that the late Kanwal Naseer's valuable services to the PTV and the Radio Pakistan will always be remembered. “The void created by her death will not be easily filled. May Allah Almighty grant her a high position in Jannah, grant courage to her family to bear this trauma,” he said.

Shibli also expressed grief over the demise of playwright Hasina Moin. He noted that Hasina Moin rendered invaluable services to Pakistan's drama industry, having immense talent and her services will always be remembered.

He condoled the demise of senior journalist Sohail Abdul Naser and said he was a journalist committed to professional principles. He was a man of great character, and his services to the field of journalism will be remembered. He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family.