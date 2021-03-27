close
Sat Mar 27, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 27, 2021

Moot postponed

Lahore

Our Correspondent
March 27, 2021

LAHORE:The five-day 31st international conference on Peace & Punjabi Language organised by World Punjabi Congress (WPC) which was to be held from 6th to 10th April, 2021 here, has been delayed due to the corona-related lockdown announced by the government. WPC announced that it had rescheduled the moot in November, 2021.

