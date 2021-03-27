2,482-acre state land reclaimed in 48 hours

LAHORE:On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, 2,482 acre state land worth more than Rs4.93 billion was retrieved in different cities of the province and 32 FIRs were lodged against land grabbers during the last 48 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 763 acre state land worth 3 billion, 46 crore and 10 lakh rupees was retrieved and 18 cases were registered. About 58 acre state land worth Rs96.75 crores was retrieved in Khanewal and six FIRs were registered. In Narowal, 239 Kanal land worth 2.76 crore rupees was reclaimed. Another 400 acre land worth Rs8 crore in Rajanpur and 22 acre land wroth 1.93 crore rupees in Layyah was reclaimed. Meanwhile, 1.5 kanal land worth Rs3.3 million was reclaimed in Jhelum and 49 acre land of Rs6 million was retrieved in Faisalabad and eight FIRs were also registered. Six acre land worth two crore rupees was retrieved in Sialkot. Four acre land worth Rs7.2million was reclaimed in Bahawalnagar and an FIR was registered. In Mianwali, 33 acre land worth Rs 3.75 crore was retrieved from squatters while 55 acre land worth one billion, 39 crores and 45 lakh rupees was retrieved in Vehari and two cases are registered. In Rawalpindi, three acre land worth Rs 30m was retrieved and 20 acre land worth Rs50 million was reclaimed from illegal occupants in Okara. An FIR is registered while reclaiming 83 acre land worth Rs100 million in Chiniot.