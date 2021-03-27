One more injured by kite twine

LAHORE:Another motorcyclist was injured by a stray kite string near Shimla Hill on Friday. The young man was travelling on a bike near Shimla Hill when a stray kite string suddenly fell on him. As a result, he fell on the road and got injuries. The rescuers gave first-aid to the injured on the spot.

Meanwhile, the City Division police arrested a kite-seller and recovered hundreds of kites and string from him. DSP Ishtiaq Khan said that the accused Tanveer used to prepare items of kite-flying and sell those on order in the city. Lahore police registered 1,444 cases under the Kite Flying Act and recovered 33,492 kites and 2,078 strings in this year.

Man found dead: A 38-year old man was found dead in the Shera Kot area on Friday. Police said that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to morgue.

Youth dies: A speeding car rammed into a tree in the Chuhng area on Friday, killing a 26-year old youth and seriously injuring his elder brother. The two brothers Hamza and Ismael hailed from Bahria Town. They were travelling in a car when the accident took place near Mian Chowk due to rash driving.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 981 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 15 people died, whereas 1,031 were injured. Out of this, 583 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 448 minor injured victims were treated on the spot site by Rescue medical teams.