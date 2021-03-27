CM Usman Buzdar inaugurates polio vaccination drive

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the provincial anti-polio drive at his office by administering polio vaccination drops to the children. A squad of 120,000 polio workers will administer vaccination drops to 20 million children of two to five years of age in 36 districts during the five-day-long campaign starting from March 29. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said a 100 percent vaccination target would be achieved to completely overcome polio disease. The chief minister directed the DCs and ACs that they should work hard to achieve the targets and children from other provinces should also be administered this vaccine, he added and asked the parliamentarians to play their role in this noble cause. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also administered anti-polio drops to children.