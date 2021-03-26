Boy found strangled: Fifth case of child’s murder in three months in Khairpur

SUKKUR: The body of a missing student of class ninth, who went missing a day earlier, was recovered from a wheat field near Rasoolabad, district Khairpur, on Thursday.

The body was identified as that of Muzamil, s/o Ayaz Kori, resident of Hingorija. The parents told newsmen that their son went missing on Wednesday and they desperately searched for him at the houses of his friends and their relatives but could not trace him. According to doctors, who performed a preliminary medical examination, the boy was strangled to death after being physically abused. SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi ordered the police to ensure the arrest of culprits within 24 hours.

In the last three months, there have been five such murders following molestation in district Khairpur, which has raised widespread fear and anxiety in the population, worrying for their children. The people have criticised the police for not doing enough to prevent such incidents.