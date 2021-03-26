Over Rs76 billion released for uplift projects in KP

PESHAWAR: A total of 139 projects worth billions of rupees had been included in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 and over Rs76 billion released, a meeting was told on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was held, to review progress on development projects under PSDP 2020-21 and to discuss projects proposed for inclusion in PSDP 2021-22.

Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir and other officials concerned attended the meeting, said a handout. Apprising the forum about the projects proposed for inclusion in the upcoming PSDP, it was informed that some 40 projects, including 360km long Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, 30km Dir Motorway, Chashma Right Bank Canal, Panjkora River Left and Right Bank Canal, Malkoh, Kosht, Kagh Lasht irrigation scheme were proposed for inclusion in the next PSDP.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to finalise PC-1’s of proposed projects and ensure their timely approval from the relevant forum so that such projects could be included in upcoming PSDP.

He also directed that projects be prioritised in all sectors keeping in view the importance of projects and larger public interest. The meeting was told that PC-1’s of various projects, including 10 km Swabi By-Pass Road, 149km Mastuj-Broghil Road and other projects were in the finalisation process, which would be submitted to the relevant forum for approval.