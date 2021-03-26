KARACHI: Karachi is to host a $1000 WSF and PSA Satellite squash event from April 5-7.

The venue is RKJK Squash Complex, PN Fleet Club, Saddar. The draw is of 16 players.

The winner will receive $200 and the runners-up will get $140 while each semifinalist is to get $90. Each quarterfinalist will receive $55 and each loser in the first round will get $32.5.