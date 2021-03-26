close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 26, 2021

Felling of trees stayed

Lahore

Our Correspondent
March 26, 2021

LAHORE:Justice Karim of the Lahore High Court on Thursday stayed felling of trees for conversion of Lahore Flying Club, Walton Airport, into a business hub until a report issued by the EIA. Judicial Activism Panel’s chairman Advocate Azhar Siddique filed the petition questioning the environmental impact of the commercial project announced by the government. The judge also allowed an opportunity to the government’s lawyer to file a reply to the petition by April 1. Another petition filed by the flying club itself was also pending with the court.

