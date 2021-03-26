Felling of trees stayed

LAHORE:Justice Karim of the Lahore High Court on Thursday stayed felling of trees for conversion of Lahore Flying Club, Walton Airport, into a business hub until a report issued by the EIA. Judicial Activism Panel’s chairman Advocate Azhar Siddique filed the petition questioning the environmental impact of the commercial project announced by the government. The judge also allowed an opportunity to the government’s lawyer to file a reply to the petition by April 1. Another petition filed by the flying club itself was also pending with the court.