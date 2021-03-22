Violation of corona SOPs: 413 shopping malls, marriage halls sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: As many as 413 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools were sealed during the ongoing week of corona related SOPs' implementation.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali stated that assistant commissioners of the district were in field to check implementation on the corona SOPs and actions were taken against the violators.

He said 46 private schools were sealed in the last six days as they were opened despite holidays. He said 285 shopping malls, 70 restaurants and 12 marriage halls were also sealed during the period.

He directed the assistant commissioners that implementation on corona SOPs should be ensured in letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner also said that 2263 senior citizens aged 60 years old and above age had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in 11 days at five vaccination centre.

He said 1687 senior citizens were vaccinated at Samanabad Sports Complex Centre, 201 at THQ Samundri new building, 150 at Chak Jhumra Sports Complex, 137 at THQ Tandlianwala new building and 88 elderly people were vaccinated at RHC Khurrianwala new building.

Management of three marriage halls, snooker club booked: Sadr Tehsil Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool has registered cases against the management of three marriage halls and a snooker club for violating the corona related SOPs.

On public complaints, the Sadr AC checked the snooker club at Pearl City on Sargodha Road where more than 100 people were present without face masks. The snooker club's owner Muhammad Ali resisted the raiding team and threatened them of serious consequences and managed to escape from the scene.

The AC arrested four employees of the snooker club and handed them over to Millat Town police.

The AC also sealed three marriage halls, Ideal Marriage Hall, Alhaj Banda Khan and Seven Seas, for violating the corona SOPs, lockdown and Marriage Function Act. Meanwhile, in an action against hoarding, Jaranwala AC Zainul Abideen conducted raids on the godowns at Alipur Bangla Chak 101 GB along with Special Branch inspector, confiscated 2,475 bags of sugar and sealed the premises sealed. An application was also submitted for registration of an FIR against the alleged hoarder, Ajmal Nazir.

Arrangements for Christians' festivals reviewed: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed security and administrative steps should be ensured on the religious festivals of the Christian community and the required arrangements be made after getting details of the activities relating to Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Holy Friday and Easter.

He directed the authorities concerned while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the religious events of Christians.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Khurram Pervez, assistant commissioners, officials of Faisalabad Waste Management Company, PHA, Civil Defence, district police, traffic police and Special Branch, Parking Company, Rescue 1122, Metropolitan Corporation, WASA and other departments were also present.

Christian Community Coordinator Salman Younis Chaudhry apprised the meeting of the administrative and security measures required for their religious festivals.

The deputy commissioner said that for the convenience of the Christian people, better traffic, parking and security managements should be made and security staff should be kept alert. He said that in addition to the installation of security equipment and CCTV cameras in the central churches, every possible facility would be provided to the Christians. However, in view of the current severity of coronavirus, caution must be exercised and use of face masks in ceremonies be ensured and social distance must be maintained, he said. It was informed that the Christian people would celebrate Palm Sunday on March 28, Holy Thursday on April 1, Holy Friday on April 2 and Easter Day on April 4.