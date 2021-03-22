76 more corona cases in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: There is rapid increase in corona positive cases in the district as 76 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours while 505 samples were taken and corona positive ratio went beyond 15 per cent.

According to Dr Muhammad Zakir, focal person, District Health Department, total number of corona positive cases has reached 233, out of them, 16 are admitted in Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital and four are in critical condition and also on ventilators.