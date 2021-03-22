Bodies of four youth found in Bannu

BANNU: The locals found four bodies of youths dumped at a graveyard in Wazirwarigani of Janikhel Seentanga area in Utmanzai subdivision in the district on Sunday.

The locals said that unidentified persons had shot dead the youth, whose ages are between 18 and 20 years, and then dumped the bodies in the graveyard in Wazirwarigani of Janikhel Seentanga area. One of the bodies was stated to be headless.

The bodies were later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu for postmortem and identification. The police have not yet registered any report about the recovery of four bodies.