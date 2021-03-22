ISLAMABAD: The legal team of former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani will file the petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the rejection of seven votes in the election of Senate Chairman today (Monday).

It is to be mentioned here that the Senate Secretariat refused to give rejected ballots to lawyer of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani. The Senate Secretariat only provided the record of the proceedings of the Upper House during the Senate chairman election and the notifications of appointment of presiding officer as well as chairman Senate only.