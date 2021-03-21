IHC CJ seeks suggestions from bar for improving coordination

ISLAMABAD: The registrar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has written a letter to the IHC Bar Association on behalf of the chief justice, seeking proposals for quick dispensation of justice and ensure disposal of long pending cases.

The letter sent on Saturday reiterated the resolve of the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah to continue work for welfare of lawyers and litigants. The letter says the bench highly respects the bar associations and lawyers.

The letter says some lawyers tried to spoil the ideal relations between the bench and bar. It said the IHC Bar Association must take strict action against such lawyers.