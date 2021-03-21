‘Education has a significant role in upbringing of a society’

LAHORE: Education system of any country has been considered as the fundamental yardstick in the development of that particular nation. It is beyond doubt that education has a significant role in the upbringing of a society; these views were expressed by renowned educationist and motivational speaker Sajid Hafeez Malik during an interview on Saturday.

Sajid Hafeez Malik said education is the only logical criterion to determine the future of any country. Actually, it reshapes the future agenda to meet the global challenges and helps to draw strategic planning ways to implement in practical solutions. Indeed, religion, social norms, patriotic nomenclature, modern skills, IT advancements are essential components to meet the global challenges of 21st century in our education system, he added. Malik said: “As far as Pakistan’s education system is concerned, I never draw a disappointing illustration about it. Definitely, there is a ray of hope in it. I believe the room of betterment is always there. We being a developing country with limited resources have numerous problems to address at grass root levels. The allocation of budget for bringing improvement in education system is also a key factor to consider by the authorities”.

Answering a question, Malik said modern era calls for some creative and innovative kind of curriculum design with practical approach. “Only the theoretical concepts cannot bring revolution. Professional skill development is essential need of the modern times. It must be the compulsory part of our national curriculum”. When asked about difference between Pakistan, India and European education systems and what kind of changes and reforms should be brought for the improvement of Pakistan education system, Malik informed that there is much focus on the theoretical framework in our education system. “We gave less importance to group study. Indeed, it is the best teaching and training way to be adopted. It is quite helpful in transforming the innovative ideas of children and building self confidence. Group study raises the self esteem to dig out potential expertise of students”. “Literally, sufficient practical exposure is not being given to every field of study from Montessori to Higher Education levels in our education system. Although lack of resources is still a big hurdle in the implementation of modern techniques in our education sector,” he elaborates.

Malik said teachers are considered as most reliable resource when it comes to nation building in developed countries. “The teachers’ community needs to be given more importance and respect as well. They need professional training to train the students. They are the true architects who can inculcate the well-designed curriculum into students. It is teachers who can bring magical revolution in learning and development sector”.