close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 20, 2021

BBC journalist ‘missing’ in Myanmar

World

AFP
March 20, 2021

YANGON: A Burmese journalist with the BBC’s Myanmar language news service went "missing" on Friday, as civilians fled the coup-hit country’s largest city after the junta’s deadly crackdown on dissent.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, triggering a mass uprising that security forces have sought to crush with a campaign of violence and fear.

The junta has also gone after the country’s press corps, revoking the licences of five independent local broadcasting services, raiding newsrooms, and arresting journalists working to cover the news.

Latest News

More From World