BBC journalist ‘missing’ in Myanmar

YANGON: A Burmese journalist with the BBC’s Myanmar language news service went "missing" on Friday, as civilians fled the coup-hit country’s largest city after the junta’s deadly crackdown on dissent.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, triggering a mass uprising that security forces have sought to crush with a campaign of violence and fear.

The junta has also gone after the country’s press corps, revoking the licences of five independent local broadcasting services, raiding newsrooms, and arresting journalists working to cover the news.