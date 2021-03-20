PPP slams federal govt for taking over control of three Sindh hospitals

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Friday condemned the move of the federal government to take over three key hospitals of the Sindh province.

“The Sindh government is running the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and National Health of Child Health (NICH) in the best possible way and also providing the best health facilities to masses in the province,” Central Information Secretary PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri claimed.

Shazia Marri said that people from every corner of the country and even from abroad come to Karachi hospitals for the best health facilities. “These hospitals are providing free of cost and quality medical treatment to the poor and middle class people,” she said.

She further said that free and quality medical treatment was being snatched away by privatising these hospitals. She said that prices of almost everything were raised first and now the incompetent federal government was planning to make treatment more expensive for the poor. She maintained that every sector of the country was being affected due to the incompetence of the federal government.

Shazia Marri said that taking over these main health facilities by an unconstitutional ordinance, without waiting for the final verdict of the Supreme Court (the case filed by the Sindh government), was highly condemnable.

She also questioned the federal government what sort of solution had been generated for PIMS and Polyclinic Islamabad. “How many standard hospitals have been set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the PTI-led government in eight years?” she asked.