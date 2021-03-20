'Maritime reforms underway'

LAHORE: Reforms are well on the way and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs will achieve its targets soon, a government official said on Friday.

Talking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said that powers were shifted to the provinces after the 18th Amendment, which has created several issues.

Fisheries is the third largest trade in the world, but Pakistan’s exports are negligible, despite having all resources, he said, adding that the Sindh Fisheries Department has given land at Karachi Port Trust on lease and the fisheries sector is being neglected.

Zaidi said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is collecting 90 percent revenue from ports. The ministry is connected with all other ministries, as most of the trading goods are being handled through ports.

Pakistan has a single terminal to handle coal, he said, adding that the terminal of Pakistan Steel Mills is out of order for long.

The price of containers increased due to growing demand. Negotiations on Port Qasim agreements are well on the way, the minister said, adding that such policies are being formed that can be followed by the people to come.

The minister said commitments, which have been made by the state in the past were being rectified under rules and regulations. “We are improving efficiency rapidly through reforms,” he added.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the violation of manifestation by shipping companies resulted in delays and extra demurrage and warfare charges for the businesses.

He also demanded rationalisation of terminal handling charges, port storage charges, and container detention charges, which have been increased excessively in recent times.