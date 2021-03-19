Journalist gunned down in Sukkur

SUKKUR: A journalist of a local Sindhi daily was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Sallah Patt, Sukkur, on Thursday.

Unidentified motorcyclists shot and injured Ajy Lolai, who worked for a local Sindhi daily newspaper from Pano Aqil the “Sindh Pak” in Sallah Patt, Sukkur, on Wednesday night. Lolai was seriously injured in the attack and was rushed to a Sukkur hospital where he could not survive his wounds. According to SHO, Ashiq Mirani, the deceased journalist was sitting at a barber shop at the time of the attack. The police said investigation was underway to trace the killers and to know their motives. According to the preliminary investigation, the police attributed the murder to a personal rivalry. However, Lolai’s family ruled out any enmity. No FIR of the murder could be registered till the filing of the news report. Meanwhile, the journalists of Sukkur and Rohri have demanded an early arrest and conviction of killers.