Ready to resolve disputes with neighbours through talks: Gen Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday Pakistan was ready to resolve all outstanding disputes with its neighbours through dialogue in a dignified and peaceful manner.

Speaking at Islamabad Security Dialogue, in the federal capital, Gen Bajwa, however, stressed that choice was deliberate and based on rationality, and not as a result of any pressure, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Army chief said it was time that synergies were created in South Asia through connectivity, peaceful coexistence and resource sharing to fight hunger, illiteracy and disease, instead of fighting each other. He said stable Indo-Pak relations were a key to unlock the untapped potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia.

The Army chief, however, regretted that the potential had remained hostage to the disputes and issues between the two neighbours. He said without resolution of Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, process of sub-continental rapprochement would always remain susceptible to derailment due to politically-motivated bellicosity.

He said it was time to bury the past and move forward. He, however, added: “Our neighbour will have to create a conducive environment particularly in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the resumption of dialogue process.” Gen Bajwa said Pakistan had learnt from the past and was willing to move ahead towards a new future. However, he added, all that was contingent upon reciprocity.

The Army chief further said despite being an impoverished region, “we end up spending a lot of money on defense which naturally comes at the expense of human development”. He said Pakistan, despite rising security challenges, had resisted the temptation of involving itself in an arms race.

He said Pakistan’s defense expenditure had rather reduced instead of increasing. That was not an easy undertaking, especially in a hostile and unstable neighbourhood, he added. The Army chief said Pakistan’s robust role in current quest for peace in Afghanistan was a proof of its goodwill. He pointed out “our close collaboration and crucial support for peace process has led to the historic engagement between the Taliban and the US and paved the way for Intra-Afghan dialogue. He said Pakistan would continue to emphasise on a sustained and inclusive peace process for the betterment of people of Afghanistan and the regional peace.

He said Pakistan had also undertaken unprecedented steps to enhance Afghan trade and connectivity by reenergising Afghan-Pakistan transit trade agreement and also providing access to Afghanistan to export its goods to India.

The Army chief said: “Our efforts for peace in Afghanistan and responsible and mature behaviour towards India manifests our desire to change the narrative of geo-political contestation to geo-economic integration.

Gen Bajwa said Pakistan’s long campaign against terrorism and extremism also manifested its resolve and national will. He said: “We have come a long way and yet we are a bit short of our final objective. But we are determined to stay the course.”

The Army chief emphasised Pakistan had begun to work towards sustainable development and improving economic conditions of underprivileged areas. He said Pakistan Army had contributed immensely towards that national cause by rebuilding and mainstreaming some of the most neglected areas through massive development, besides ensuring peace and security.

The Army chief said the CPEC had been at the heart of the country’s economic transformational plan. He said: “We have made sincere efforts to make the mega project inclusive, transparent, and attractive for all global and regional players with the aim of bringing its benefits to everyone.”