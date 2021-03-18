Revenue officer directs local administration to collect agri tax

SUKKUR: A senior member of Board of Revenue said on Wednesday all revenue officers should redress public grievances on priority, making efforts to attain revenue targets set by the

government.

The member Board of Revenue, Qazi Shahid Pervez, said the income tax recovery in the province may be extended up to Rs20 billion, while currently the recovered amount is Rs2 billion only. He said all concerned officers, especially of talukas, should extend their efforts to achieve the target of agricultural tax from the growers of 50 acres of cultivated land, 100 acres of uncultivated land, and the agricultural income of more than Rs1.2 million. He also directed the officers to use Google images for tracing the obtained figures of ‘Tapedar’ of their respective areas. He also directed the district administrations to correctly calculate the estimated crops or otherwise a complaint to the chief secretary would be registered against the involved official for data fudging.

The senior member Board of Revenue also directed the respective deputy commissioners to monitor themselves the assessment work of agricultural income tax, being prepared by assistant commissioners, ensuring the decisions taken during the meeting to implement within the dateline fixed by March 31. the respective three deputy commissioners have briefed the senior member Board of Revenue regarding agricultural income tax and recoveries in their districts.