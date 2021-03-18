UAE Co, Environment Deptt ink accord

KARACHI: The Chief Executive Officer of Climate Global Control Trading LLC UAE (CGCT) Mr. Maxim Lavrov and Its Sister Concern Zeb Fortunes Pvt Ltd CEO Mr. Altay Ainabek had a meeting with Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Muhammad Aslam Ghauri in his office to develop an understanding on cooperation for adaptation and mitigation measures for climate change.

Briefing the Secretary Environment Mr. Maxim Lavrov said that the Climate Global Control Trading LLC UAE (CGCT) and its Sister Concern M/S Zeb Fortunes Pvt Ltd (ZF) are dedicated to providing weather management services around the world.

He added that their core idea is to ensure that all the countries understand the concept of water security and the effects of climate change on all walks of life. He further said that ZF-CGCT is the pioneer in introducing Climate Cron which is the monetization of service concept.

He told the Secretary Environment that their company believes that through Sindh Government, they can convey their idea to the entire regions of the world and they can make necessary reforms to change the ways humans view climate change.***