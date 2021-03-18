close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
PU student wins BHC debate contest

OC
Our Correspondent
March 18, 2021

Islamabad: Muhammad Ali from the Punjab University on Wednesday won the British High Commission (BHC) Great Debate 2020-21 competition. The final of the fifth annual Great Debate competition was held virtually on Wednesday. The event witnessed a high intensity competition among 12 of the top debaters from across the universities, who spoke for and against topics on trade, gender and UK-Pak Dosti. The chief guest at the event was acting British High Commissioner Iona Thomas.

