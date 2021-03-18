Yasmin Rashid lauds arrangements at Expo vaccination centre

LAHORE: On the directions of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, vaccination for citizens over 60 years of age was ongoing at full pace at Expo Centre.

The minister said best quality arrangements have been made for the vaccination of people of over 60 years of age. She said, “The staff is providing excellent services at the centre which is being excellently managed by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Usman Younis. People of over 70 years are being vaccinated at all centres without pin codes whereas people between the ages of 60 to 70 are being vaccinated with pin codes.

The PIN code condition has been enforced to facilitate senior citizens of 60 to 70 years of age. People over 60 years of age must prefer Expo Center instead of going to hospitals on their own.”