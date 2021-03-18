Factory in ICT fined after seizure of plastic bags

Islamabad: A team comprising officials of the Climate Change ministry, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, district administration and police seized a large quantity of polythene bags and raw material used to produce them during a raid on a Tarnol factory on the outskirts of Islamabad and fined the owner of the premises Rs100,000 for violating the ban on the manufacturing of the single-use plastic shopping bags.

The action was taken on a tip-off, revealed state minister for climate change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Wednesday. According to the minister, while efforts have been beefed up for stricter enforcement of ban on the use, sale and manufacturing of polythene bags in the capital city and surrounding areas since March 1, 2021, no one is being spared and fine is imposed on ban violators without discrimination.

"Our teams are now regularly visiting the market places, stores, malls, other public places and manufacturing sites in the capital territory for stern action and monitoring of implementation of the ban on polythene bag.

“Not only customers but also shopkeepers, sellers and manufacturers of the environmentally-damaging polythene bags are being fined during the raids and warned to stop use, sale and manufacturing of polythene bags or face the punitive action in a more stringent way if caught again in possession of the banned polythene bags,” she said. The minister said without untiring efforts the enforcement of the polythene bag ban could not have been possible.