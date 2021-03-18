KP consulting stakeholders on Crypto Mining

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash has stated that the KP government is consulting stakeholders and experts for taking Crypto Mining initiative.

“Crypto Mining will be under the control of the government and once the legal requirements are met, all local and international investors will be able to contact and invest,” he said, as per an official handout.

Ziaullah Bangash expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Crypto Mining setup along with Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Jhagra and Advisor to Chief Minister for Food, Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman.