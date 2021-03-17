Man shoots wife, kills himself after family dispute

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A man shot dead his wife and later himself over a domestic dispute with his wife in Katchi Abadi near Had Jamrao Road, district Sanghar.Reports said Samina, w/o Aamir Bhatti, a serving soldier, went to the local police station to register a complaint against her husband after a quarrel over a domestic issue. Upon her arrival from the police station, the husband allegedly shot his wife dead and later he shot himself dead. The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, saying that the couple left a two-year-old girl, Ana Bibi, behind.