close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2021

Man shoots wife, kills himself after family dispute

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2021

SUKKUR: A man shot dead his wife and later himself over a domestic dispute with his wife in Katchi Abadi near Had Jamrao Road, district Sanghar.Reports said Samina, w/o Aamir Bhatti, a serving soldier, went to the local police station to register a complaint against her husband after a quarrel over a domestic issue. Upon her arrival from the police station, the husband allegedly shot his wife dead and later he shot himself dead. The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, saying that the couple left a two-year-old girl, Ana Bibi, behind.

Latest News

More From Pakistan