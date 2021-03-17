CA Pakistan Golf Tournament 2021 Held

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) organized the CA Pakistan Golf Tournament 2021 at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club on March 13, 2021. The tournament has provided the exhilarating opportunities to its members to unwind and network with fellow professionals and senior executives from the corporate sector.

A large number of golfers including senior professionals, amateurs, senior veterans, ladies, master and guest golfers participated in the tournament held the other day. The prize distribution ceremony of the tournament was attended by leaders from the corporate sector, heads of businesses, eminent professionals, dignitaries, and members of the Institute.

Governor of the Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest at CA Pakistan Golf Tournament 2021. He addressed the participants and in his address, he appreciated the efforts of ICAP for providing excellence not only in professional services but also in extracurricular activities such as golfing. He expressed his gratitude for the zeal and excitement of the participants of the tournament. He appreciated ICAP for producing quality professionals since 1961.

The Governor expressed that many educational organizations are running just to make money rather than quality education to the society. He said that ICAP has made its mark in Professional education both locally and globally. He further suggested that ICAP should join hands with the Government to restructure the public sector organizations and promised his support in this respect.***