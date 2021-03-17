SHC directs NICVD officials to appear before NAB

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the officials of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases to appear before the NAB investigation officer in a probe pertaining to the illegal appointments and misuse of authority in NICVD.

During the hearing of bail petition of NICVD officials in NAB inquiry before the SHC’s division bench, headed by Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro, the special prosecutor of the NAB alleged that the petitioners were not cooperating in the investigation. The petitioners' counsel, however,

denied the NAB allegation and said they were willing to cooperate. The court directed the NICVD officials to appear before the investigation officer from March 17 to March 24.