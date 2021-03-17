KP Task Force on Covid-19 shuts schools in nine districts

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Task Force on Covid-19 has decided to close down schools in nine districts of the province due to the increasing number of positive cases of coronavirus.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Provincial Task Force here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout. The schools would be shut in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Malakand, Swat and Dir Lower.

It was decided to close schools in other districts as well where the positivity ratio of Covid cases increases up to five per cent. It reviewed the overall coronavirus situation in the province, steps taken by the government to contain the spread of pandemic and arrangements put in place to deal with corona patients.

Besides, Provincial Cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shahram Tarakai, Shaukat Yousafzai and Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi, Corps-Commander Peshawar Lieutenant Gen-Nauman Mahmood administrative secretaries and other officials attended the meeting.

The Task Force meeting also decided to constitute a committee comprising cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai and Kamran Bangash to consult representatives of the business community and submit proposals for the possible closure of markets to contain the outbreak of pandemic.

The forum was told that, positivity the ratio of coronavirus cases were less than one per cent in southern parts of the province.

The Task Force conditionally allowed holding of Derajat Festival and jeep rally in Dera Ismail Khan district and directed strict implementation of the covid standard operating procedures (SOPs). The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to ensure implementation of SOPs in letter and spirit in those areas where the positivity ratio of coronavirus cases is on the rise.

He expressed concern on the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the province and appealed to the general public to strictly comply with precautionary measures and SOPs issued by the government to prevent the possible outbreak of the pandemic.

The chief minister has urged the business community to cooperate with the government and administration with regard to the implementation of coronavirus SOPs in markets and other business points.