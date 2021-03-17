Land dispute: Tension grips area as rivals set cars on fire in South Waziristan

WANA: Hundreds of tribal lashkar men of Zalikhel tribes set two cars of Ahmadzai Wazir tribe on fire in Karkanra area in Wana tehsil of South Waziristan tribal district, sources said on Tuesday.

The elders of Zalikhel tribes have claimed that they set the cars on fire as weapons were being transported to Ahmadzai Wazir tribe in the two vehicles. Reports said that the armed lashkar or militia men while dancing to the tune of drumbeat in front of the flames of burning cars, burnt the cars for allegedly supplying arms to their rivals.

They also took four persons of Ahmadzai Wazir tribe into custody. Tribal lashkar sources said that the incident occurred two days ago in Boghnari area due to which the situation further intensified in the area.

It may be mentioned that clashes re-erupted between the Zalikhel and Dotani tribes over the longstanding land dispute in Karkanra area in Wana tehsil in South Waziristan tribal district a week ago.

The armed men of Zalikhel and Dotani tribes, the sub-tribes of Ahmadzai Wazir, had taken positions on the mountain tops and homes and were using light and heavy weapons against each other.

Four persons have been killed and dozens injured in the clashes so far. The elders of the area have questioned the role of the police and other law enforcing agencies to put a halt to the clashes between the two tribes. They asked the district administration to take practical steps for settling the land dispute once and for all to stop the ongoing clashes in the area.