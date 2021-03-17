Sindh district finance offices run short of qualified officers

KARACHI: While the federal and provincial anti-corruption agencies are investigating the alleged corruption of billions of rupees in various district finance offices (DAOs) working under the Sindh Finance Department, severe shortage of qualified officers has emerged in the department.

According to the official correspondence, copies of which are available with The News, Finance Secretary Syed Hassan Naqvi in his note for the Minister of the Department (Chief Minister Sindh) mentions that the district accounts offices of the province are facing acute shortage of accountants and audit officers of grade 17, as the positions were not filled through the Sindh Public Service Commission.

The sanctioned strength of accountants is 75, while the working strength is only 13. A total of 62 positions are vacant and some low-grade officers without experience and basic knowledge of the position are working on deputation on the said posts.

On the other hand, the sanctioned strength of audit officers is 30 but only four officers are working while the remaining 26 vacant positions has been filled by low grade officials. Sources in the Sindh Information Department informed The News that in majority cases, low grade officials assigned the charge of upper positions were found incompetent.