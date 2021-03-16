Battagram nurses to participate in sit-in for service structure, allowances

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BATTAGRAM: Nurses from the Battagram district will participate in a sit-in outside the provincial assembly in Peshawar on March 30 in connection with their demand for service structure and allowances. This was announced by the District Nurses Association of Battagram at a press conference at the DHQ Hospital on Monday. Speakers on the occasion said the nurses would continue the struggle for the service structure, health allowance and high-risk allowance.