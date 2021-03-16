close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 16, 2021

Battagram nurses to participate in sit-in for service structure, allowances

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 16, 2021


BATTAGRAM: Nurses from the Battagram district will participate in a sit-in outside the provincial assembly in Peshawar on March 30 in connection with their demand for service structure and allowances. This was announced by the District Nurses Association of Battagram at a press conference at the DHQ Hospital on Monday. Speakers on the occasion said the nurses would continue the struggle for the service structure, health allowance and high-risk allowance.

Latest News

More From Pakistan