Partly cloudy weather to prevail

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They said that partly cloudy weather was expected in most upper parts of the country. However, isolated rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at Kalam, Drosh, Mir Khani, Chitral and Dir. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -05°C while in Lahore, it was 17.2°C and maximum was 27.7°C.