ANP leader Pir Ghalib Shah passes away

PESHAWAR: Pir Ghalib Shah, a veteran politician from Kohat associated with the Awami National Party, has passed away.His funeral was largely attended. Political workers and notables of the area were present in large numbers.He remained the president of the ANP for Kohat district and contested elections on the party ticket.

Pir Ghalib Shah was a colleague and follower of freedom fighter Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, commonly known as Bacha Khan. He was also an aide of the late ANP leader Abdul Wali Khan.The ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan and general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak offered condolences to the family of Pir Ghalib Shah Baba on his death and paid tributes to him for his long and selfless services for the Khudai Khidmatgar Tehreek and ANP.