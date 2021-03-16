March sans MPs resignations to be ‘ineffective’, says Fazl

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday long march would not be much effective to achieve desired goals without the resignation of opposition parties’ parliamentarians from the assemblies.

Addressing a press conference, he said the option of tendering resignations from the assemblies was on the agenda of the PDM meeting scheduled for Tuesday (today), which is also likely to chalk out a strategy for March 26 long march.

The emergency meeting of the PDM will be presided over by Maulana Fazl and to be attended by all the component parties of the opposition alliance, wherein consultation on political landscape of the country will come under discussion.

All the component parties will present their report with regard to the defeat of PDM candidates for chairman and deputy chairman slots in Senate elections. The PDM leadership will be taken into confidence on the rejection of seven votes in the polls. Besides, the reservations of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) will also be removed over the casting of less votes to PDM candidate for the slot of deputy chairman Senate.

The matters related to threats by the government and possible arrests of PDM leadership will also come under discussion, and the meeting is likely to come out with a clear message in this regard.