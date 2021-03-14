Two killed in separate incidents

KARACHI: A man was shot and killed in Sohrab Goth near the Jamali Flyover on Saturday.

The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 21-year-old Noman Haider, son of Abdus Sattar.

According to Sohrab Goth SHO Mehboob Elahi, the man’s mobile phone and wallet were missing, suggesting that he was apparently killed for putting up resistance during a mugging bid. The police found the body and the victim’s motorcycle, adding that he was a student and used to do a part-time job.

Separately, a man was killed and another was wounded in a firing incident in Qayyumabad. The casualties were taken to the JPMC where the deceased was identified as 62-year-old Talha, son of Azam Rajper, and the injured as 47-year-old Naeem, son of Saeed. According to Defence police SHO Azam Rajper, the incident took place during a clash between two families over a land dispute. The police said the suspect, Haji Sher Baaz, managed to escape after committing the crime.