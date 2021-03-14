MCL removes encroachments

LAHORE: The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation on Saturday and demolished illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital.

The MCL anti-encroachment squad removed encroachments from Shahdara, Hall Road, Jinnah Market Gulshan-e-Ravi, Allama Iqbal Town, Ferozepur Road, Gulberg, Faisal Town, Mehmood Booti, Haq Nawaz Road, Zarrar Saheed Road and shifted 10 truckloads of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard. Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed Rs 70,910 fine on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman.