MKRMS seminar: Speakers stress need for following Covid SOPs

LAHORE : Speakers at a seminar while lauding the role of family physicians as frontline fighters in fight against Corona pandemic stressed the need for Covid-19 diagnostic test at the earliest and the use of sanitizers and facemask for protection against the pandemic.

They were speaking at seminar "Covid Neutralizing Antibodies Detection & Post Vaccination Antibody Response: A Refresher for the Family Physicians" held the other day. Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) in collaboration with Academy of Family Physicians Pakistan organised the seminar.

Dr Tariq Mehmood Mian, President of Academy of Family Physicians Pakistan, was the guest of honour while the panel of experts was comprised of Dr Saeed Ahmed, Senior-Vice President Academy of Family Physicians Pakistan, Dr Tahir Ch, General-Secretary Academy of Family Physicians Pakistan, Dr Javed Hayat Khan, Dr Naveed Bhatti, Dr Attia Bari and others. Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) Wasif Nagi hosted the seminar.

The speakers were of the view that some tests might be done using a saliva sample which was checked for the virus's genetic material (i.e., PCR test) or for specific viral proteins (i.e., antigen test).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tariq Mehmood Mian said that family physicians had always been on the forefront during the time of any pandemic while risking their own lives to serve humanity. Whether it was dengue or Covid-19, family physicians always rendered selfless services in the time of crisis.

Dr Tariq Mehmood Mian regretted that even today many patients were skeptical about Covid-19, saying there was a need to sensitize about the pandemic the masses as much as possible. He also emphasised the role of print, electronic and social media in such awareness programmes. He also underscored the need of using facemasks and sanitizers, saying a dedicated website on Corona vaccine would also be shared soon.

Dr Saeed Ahmed said that there were more rumours and little awareness about the Covid-19 in the beginning but later things started to change and more and more family physicians got awareness about the Corona pandemic.

Dr Naveed Bhatti also said that family physicians were not trained about Covid-19 in the beginning but later situation in this regard improved and trainings by Unicef were also organised for the family physicians.

Dr Tahir Ch said that family physicians played their role in this fight against Covid-19 while risking their own lives.

Dr Javed Hayat Khan said that many healthcare workers lost their lives to Covid-19 while rendering their services in fight against the pandemic. He also lauded the role of pharma industry in this fight against Corona pandemic.

Wasif Nagi lauded the role of family physicians in fight against Corona pandemic, saying they were the first one visited by the patients. He said the seminar was an effort to underline the importance for Covid-19 testing and diagnostic.

Dr Qadeer Ahmed talked about the importance of carrying out diagnostic test for Covid-19. Dr Attia Bari and others also spoke on the occasion.