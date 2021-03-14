Pak White edge out Pak Green in women basketball thriller

LAHORE: Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) organized an exhibition women basketball match between Pakistan White and Pakistan Green teams in Lahore the other day. The girls from Islamabad, Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the match.

Pakistan White edged out Pakistan Green by a narrow margin of 23-22. Kainat Akbar scored 7 points while Seher and Mahnoor also contributed 5 and 4 points respectively for victorious Pakistan White team. Isha Waqas (8), Bushra Butt (5) and Hira (4) remained prominent scorers for the losing side.

Vice-chairman LDA Sh Imran and CEO Coppergat Cables Mian Safdar Hussain were the guests of honour on this occasion. PBBF President Alamgir Khan, General Secretary Ambreen Butt, Commissioner Income Tax FBR Abdul Jawad, Col Naseem Butt, Kh Abdur Rehman, Media Coordinator M Akram, Syeda Rukhsana Gillani, Fauzia Saeed, Salma, Imtiazul Hasan, Arslan Tariq, Khurram, Waseem Shah and Shahoodul Hasan were also present on this occasion. Later, an executive body meeting of Pakistan Basketball Federation was held under the chairmanship of PBBF President Alamgir Khan. The meeting was attended by all the units of PBBF. It was decided in the meeting that Islamabad and Peshawar will also host women exhibition basketball matches in the coming weeks.