Selfie-taking youth killed by train

LAHORE : A youth was run over and killed by a train while he was taking a selfie at Barkat Town Shahdara on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Asif. He was engrossed in taking a selfie when a train hit him, resulting in his death. The body was removed to morgue.

42 bikes recovered from six-member gang: Lahore police busted a six-member gang of bike lifters and recovered as many as 42 motorcycles from them.

This was disclosed by the CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while holding a press conference on Saturday. He said that the Sadar Division police arrested six bike thieves namely M Usman alias Shano, Hafiz Imtiaz, Ali Raza, Rashid alias Sanni, Sajjad alias Langi and Nouman alias Nomi. He said 42 stolen motorbikes were recovered from the accused whereas another 10 motorbikes had been traced from the accused during investigation.

Girl’s body found: The body of a 22-year-old girl was found in a field in the Kahna area on Saturday.

Police removed the body to the morgue. Locals informed police after spotting the body of the girl lying in field. Police arrived at the scene and took the body into custody. There were marks of torture on the body which suggested that the victim was subjected to severe torture before being killed, police said. Upon receiving information, the forensic team also reached the spot and collected evidence. Police said that the scope of investigation would be widened by registering a case on finding heirs to the victim.

4 arrested for gang raping a woman: Nishtar Colony police arrested four men for gang raping a woman.

The accused were identified as Zohaib, Moazzam, Usman and Kaleemullah. The accused had tricked the victim into getting a job at home, took her to an empty apartment and gang raped her. An FIR has been registered against the culprits.

Youth shot dead: A 16-year-old boy was shot dead in Manawan area on Saturday

The victim identified as Janullah was going on his way to a local market on a motorcycle when an unidentified man intercepted him and shot him in the head, Police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy.