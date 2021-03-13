‘Bethak’ with Farooq Qaiser on Wednesday

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organise ‘Bethak’ with legend on puppetry arts Syed Farooq Qaiser on March 17. Students of various schools and arts lovers would attend the formal discussion on Puppetry as a medium of communication.

Farooq Qaiser is well known for his fictional puppet ‘Uncle Sargam’ introduced in 1976 in children’s television show ‘Kaliyan’.