Painting exhibition inaugurated

LAHORE:“Oscillations,” a riot of colour on the canvas by brilliant Pakistani artist Khalid Khan-Kaay, based in the Uk, was inaugurated at Ejaz Art Galleries, off MM Alam Road on Friday evening.

Khalid Khan’s work is a fusion of vibrancy and serenity, paired with chaos, music and liberation through his artistic creations. He pointed out, “Through my pieces, I hope to invoke the feelings that remain in the viewers’ minds to provide a unique outlook on the power of that the human figure art and culture hold. I took a lot of inspiration from our diverse facial structures and chose to use an array of colours along with bold yet meaningful strokes in order to achieve these emotions.” Khalid Khan says, “As an artist my paintings are the result of an ‘OERB’ (Obsessive Experimental & Restless Behaviour).Due to my restless nature, I work simultaneously in different styles and subjects. Perhaps, I don’t have a particular style or maybe I am still searching for it .Whatever it is, I‘m just enjoying the journey towards the unknown. I strongly feel that a painting should depict an artist and not a style.” The exhibition housing the recent masterpieces of Khalid Khan will remain open to the public till March 20.